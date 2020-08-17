RIP, Bill Morneau

Warren — Musings —

Back in 2015, some folks in Toronto-Danforth were pressuring me to run for the Liberal nomination. They said I should go to this thing in Regents’ Park where some Liberal bigwigs were gathering. So I did. I saw a lot of old friends there. I liked that part.

But up on the stage, I also saw Chrystia Freeland and Bill Morneau at the microphone, falling over themselves to pay tribute to Butts and Telford. They were servile and obsequious. It was nauseating. It was gross.

I left. I turned to the person I was with – someone who was always similarly prepared to suspend their critical faculties, whatever the sins of Trudeau et al. – and said I would not be running for the Liberals.

“These guys make me puke,” I said. “They don’t believe in anything.”

Tonight, Bill Morneau tried to pretend he believes in something.

He doesn’t.

None of them do.