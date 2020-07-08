08.07.2020 07:30 AM

The people this tweet is aimed at won’t get that this tweet is aimed at them

  1. Max says:
    August 7, 2020 at 8:25 am

    Wakey, wakey Katie! You’ve broken the cardinal rule of PMO staff; you’ve become a key part of a scandal. REPEATEDLY! And your party is NOT supposed to be reading about YOU in their local broadsheet, nor watching national political panels talking about the PMO Chief of Staff. You’re a “hanger on”. Whatever ounce of dignity you still have, heed it and take your leave. But don’t lose heart! Justin always takes care of his friends. Maybe a diplomatic posting on the Aga Khan’s island awaits. Take Butts with you, he can save the turtles.

