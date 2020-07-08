Musings —08.07.2020 07:30 AM—
The people this tweet is aimed at won’t get that this tweet is aimed at them
Dear political staffers: Ten years is a great run. That’s all you get. You aren’t supposed to be a staffer forever, because you get cynical and tired and miserable. It’s like the Beatles: it was *good* that they broke up after ten years because they were starting to suck. Yours,
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) August 7, 2020
Wakey, wakey Katie! You’ve broken the cardinal rule of PMO staff; you’ve become a key part of a scandal. REPEATEDLY! And your party is NOT supposed to be reading about YOU in their local broadsheet, nor watching national political panels talking about the PMO Chief of Staff. You’re a “hanger on”. Whatever ounce of dignity you still have, heed it and take your leave. But don’t lose heart! Justin always takes care of his friends. Maybe a diplomatic posting on the Aga Khan’s island awaits. Take Butts with you, he can save the turtles.