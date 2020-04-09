Musings —09.04.2020 07:10 AM—
Donald Trump is a piece of shit
…and, in my books, if you support him, you are complicit.
In a conversation with senior staff members on the morning of the scheduled visit, Trump said, “Why should I go to that cemetery? It’s filled with losers.” In a separate conversation on the same trip, Trump referred to the more than 1,800 marines who lost their lives at Belleau Wood as “suckers” for getting killed.
Full story here.
“A piece of shit” is no longer an accurate description of this demon. He is an archdeacon of hell. A real devil.
I am not particularly apocalyptic, but in this case I think truth and justice and compassion will end him, and then how will history remember him as the 45th President of the United States? He won’t care but his ancestors might. Anywho, he’s a lost man in an inferno.
That’s what I like about Trump: he’s actually the only person on earth who’s stupid enough to continuously show us who he really is. Where it breaks down is when dullards choose not to believe their own eyes and ears.
That article is not supported by facts.
I don’t support Trump but why should I believe this after all the lies that have been aggressively peddled then just as aggressively memory holed by the media over the last four years.
Doubly so since Jeffery Goldberg was ass deep in peddling the Russian collusion narrative right from the start.
Most probably case this didn’t happen as they say it did and it too will be memory holed inside… lets say three weeks.