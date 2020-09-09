Warren — Musings —09.09.2020 04:31 PM Good riddance You won’t be missed. 5 Comments Martin says: September 9, 2020 at 5:05 pm When are the voters and the ridiculous groupies in his caucus going to learn that everything JT touches turns to shit. Reply the real Sean says: September 9, 2020 at 8:40 pm Nov. 2021 Reply the real Sean says: September 9, 2020 at 5:40 pm They’ll run in TC and be hustled into cabinet to prepare Canada’s next budget, anticipated in 2025. Reply Ronald O'Dowd says: September 9, 2020 at 5:47 pm Geez, and to think the political repercussions on the Trudeau government is supposed to be net-zero, according to their muddled thinking. By all means, call that election early. I can’t wait. You know how it goes: the Exalted/Delusional will be humbled. It’s an election they will never forget. Reply Pipes says: September 9, 2020 at 6:42 pm Pieces of shit poverty pimps. One day they’re writing their name in cement and the next day mixing it. They should be wearing it. Reply Leave a Reply Cancel reply Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email * Website CAPTCHA Code *
