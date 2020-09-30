Feature, Musings —09.30.2020 07:23 AM—
Shitshow analysis, in tweets
Trump came to throw mud and heckle – be himself, in other words. He came to make Joe crack.
Joe didn’t crack. He kept his cool.
He won.
FREE KINSELLIAN DEBATE TIPS
1. TV is pictures. Watch some of it with sound off. Who looks presidential?#Debates2020
No booing? How will the Trump cabal express themselves? #Debates2020
“People have died on his watch.” #Debates2020
Trump attacks a Fox News guy. That’s not good strategy. #Debates2020
“Everybody knows he’s a liar.” I called it! My bill is in the mail. #Debates2020
#Debates2020 pic.twitter.com/ckC3UUxErJ
WHOA BIDEN JUST TOLD HIM TO SHUT UP #Debates2020
In all my years of doing debate prep and debate advice, I have never heard a candidate tell another to shut up, and never seen a more deserving occasion to do so. #Debates2020
“They give you good press. They give me bad press.” What a sucky baby. What a suck. #Debates2020
The one on the right looks like a president. The other looks like a supplicant. #Debates2020 pic.twitter.com/o6kc5kxhuJ
JOE BIDEN: HE WON’T INJECT YOU WITH BLEACH #Debates2020
Biden just shushed him. I don’t even know how to spell “shush.” #Debates2020
Mask size has become the new penis-measuring contest for the Mango Mussolini. #Debates2020
Donald Trump: I’m a big fucking sucky baby. #Debates2020
Trump’s entire debate strategy is to attack a Biden presidency that hasn’t happened yet. #Debates2020
Biden remembering that you need to address the camera and voters straight-on. Trump is only responding to Biden. That’s a losing strategy. #Debates2020
Trump’s answer on taxes just caused thousands of lie detectors to blink awake across America. #Debates2020
Trump just fucking totally completely irrevocably irretrievably lies about what he paid in taxes. https://t.co/k7AifV3Yb6 #Debates2020
“You are the worst president we’ve ever had.” Truth in advertising. #Debates2020 #Debates2020
Sphincter mouth. Truly, it is. #Debates2020 pic.twitter.com/Ms7KS8plDQ
Trump is sweating like a greased pig. Apologies to all the sweaty greased pigs out there. #Debates2020
“It’s hard to get any word in with this clown.” #Debates2020 pic.twitter.com/QB79XyzWYv
Trump is losing because he looks rattled. TV is pictures. #Debates2020
He spoke for the world in those moments. https://t.co/1UhKXUqbDx
Trump is a yappy little dog. pic.twitter.com/AlG5k3cPZV
Sweaty siblings. #Debates2020 pic.twitter.com/ie4QVREPmS
Trump can’t even see when the moderator has helped him out. He’s that fucking stupid. #Debates2020
Will you condemn white supremacists? Trump: he won’t. He wouldn’t. He never will. #Debates2020
Private Bonespur says he’s rebuilt the military. Gotcha. #Debates2020 pic.twitter.com/gRV1byy8QB
About to go on @charlesadler! pic.twitter.com/ktFuFtCrUP
Trump wouldn’t denounce white supremacists. He wouldn’t deny calling the military “losers” or “suckers.” He lost. #Debates2020
Trump’s strategy was to throw mud and heckle and throw Biden off his game. Biden didn’t lose his cool. Biden looked presidential. The president didn’t. #Debate2020
When you decide to throw a punch, follow through. pic.twitter.com/E3hOuHPPiY
Trump has said his “very fine people” comment referred not to white supremacists and neo-Nazis but to “people that went because they felt very strongly about the monument to Robert E. Lee — a great general, whether you like it or not.” Some have argued that explanation doesn’t hold up, because Trump referred in that statement to a protest “the night before” when — it was widely reported — white nationalists burned tiki torches and chanted anti-Semitic and white nationalist slogans. We’ll leave it to readers to make up their minds on Trump’s remarks, but Biden’s comment that Trump has “yet once to condemn white supremacy” is not accurate.
Let’s revisit Trump’s comments in the days after the Charlottesville rally. That rally turned violent, and one person, Heather Heyer, was killed and many others injured, when a man with a history of making racist comments plowed his car into a group of counterprotesters.
The day of that incident Trump said, “We condemn in the strongest possible terms this egregious display of hatred, bigotry and violence, on many sides. On many sides.” Trump said he had spoken to Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe, and “we agreed that the hate and the division must stop, and must stop right now. We have to come together as Americans with love for our nation and true affection — really — and I say this so strongly — true affection for each other.”
Two days later, on Aug. 14, 2017, Trump issued a statement from the White House, and referred to “KKK, neo-Nazis, white supremacists, and other hate groups that are repugnant to everything we hold dear as Americans.”
Trump, Aug. 14, 2017: As I said on Saturday, we condemn in the strongest possible terms this egregious display of hatred, bigotry, and violence. It has no place in America.
And as I have said many times before: No matter the color of our skin, we all live under the same laws, we all salute the same great flag, and we are all made by the same almighty God. We must love each other, show affection for each other, and unite together in condemnation of hatred, bigotry, and violence. We must rediscover the bonds of love and loyalty that bring us together as Americans.
Racism is evil. And those who cause violence in its name are criminals and thugs, including the KKK, neo-Nazis, white supremacists, and other hate groups that are repugnant to everything we hold dear as Americans.
We are a nation founded on the truth that all of us are created equal. We are equal in the eyes of our Creator. We are equal under the law. And we are equal under our Constitution. Those who spread violence in the name of bigotry strike at the very core of America.
Trump, from the bully pulpit of his Presidency*, his juvenile Twitter account and his state-controlled “White House Press Briefings” (which were really campaign events), called in people to “Liberate” 3 Democrat States. When white guys showed up, in full camouflage, tactical equipment, gloves, AR-15s and glocks, wearing bandanna masks and sunglasses and stood outside the seat of government chamber, your boy Trump smiled that Cheshire cat grin. And said nothing. Had those 4 white domestic terrorists been black….. well we all know how that woulda went down. Anarchists, agitators, looters and rioters are black. The white dudes are Patriots.
If you want to know Trump’s real attitude towards African Americans, all you have to do is look up what he did and said re: the Central Park Five. He called for five innocent black men to be put to death for a crime they didn’t commit. Even AFTER they were proven innocent, and he was given the specific opportunity to retract what he said, he doubled down. “nuff said. He is racist scum.
This is Trump’s America. The old United States of Obama, Bush, Clinton, Bush I, Reagan and Carter has been thrown on the ash heap of history. That means Trump’s rules in this election — and only his rules — that also means being the best possible piece of shit you can possibly be, with no holds barred even for Jesus Christ, should he show up at one of the remaining debates.
Sorry Michelle. As much as I love, admire and respect you, you couldn’t be more wrong: it’s either play by the new normal, those despicable Trump rules or lose. So Joe, get your ass in gear and beat Trump the only way you can: outdo and outclass Trump in the going low department. Pull out all the stops, stop at literally nothing and make Trump pay for what he’s done to the United States of America. In short, out excrement Trump and you win. Use the Dukakis playbook, or anything else and you lose in a landslide, much to the discredit of so much of the voting public. gain, this is Trump’s America. God help that pathetic country.
Trump claimed $70,000.00US$ for hairstyling. That stylist is gonna hear “You’re Fired”. All because Warren Kinsella had the audacity to post that photo. Thanks to WK, Canada should expect more tariffs and the end of the world’s longest undefended border.
That being said, if I were Democrats I’d saturate the market with that photo and link it to Trump’s tax evasion with the banner “Suckers and Losers”.
There was nothing funny about it. It was sad, alarming, disappointing, elementary schoolish, internationally embarrassing. Biden, in my view won but it was declaring victory in a shitty ghetto laneway mud wrestling contest at which the best of the worst prevails. The only one clapping is the so called Proud Boys.
I wish Biden would stop saying “here’s the deal”.
Its hard to watch the collapse of a great society and history teaches us that all of them eventually crumble.