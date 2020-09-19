Musings —09.19.2020 09:21 AM—
Shorter version: figuratively step on their metaphorical necks until the day after the election
The big difference between Trump conservatives and anti-Trump progressives is the latter have boundaries and the former don’t. The big reason Trump conservatives keep beating anti-Trump progressives is the latter keep hoping the former will change. They won’t.
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) September 19, 2020
I see one side rioting, looting, beating people up, even killing people in the streets….and it ain’t the latter. I don’t think Andy Ngo would agree that ANTIFA have boundaries.
Your right wing brethren do the killing. Three dead in the streets lately as opposed to one so called lefty who shot an asshole militia guy who was pepper spraying him.
So are you saying every left-wing person in the US is a member of ANTIFA?
Are you saying every supporter of the US Democratic Party is a member of ANTIFA?
Are you saying every US Democrat supports rioting, looting, beating people up and killing people in the streets?
If so, I’d sure like you to produce some actual evidence of that, you know, like a reliable poll or something.
Especially given that Joe Biden has expressly condemned rioting, looting, beating people up and killing people in the streets.
You know one million times more about this than me but with that said, I would argue that the best war room is the one with no boundaries, especially those that are skillful enough never to leave bread crumbs in their wake.
To Biden I say: go for the gusto in this race — whatever and however it takes to win — nothing is more important on God’s Green Earth than forfeiting another Trump White House win.
I see they announced first thing this morning that Biden is unavailable today. Not really a great sense of timing on that guys…
Really? I would have said that the big difference is that self identified conservatives are 40 % of the population in the US and self identified progressives are 7 or 8 %.
They may be over represented in the media.. which doesn’t seem to have much of an issue with rules when it comes to Trump… but they are no where close to representing majority opinion in the US even if they scream loud and long enough that you might think thats the case.
They keep it up for another couple of election cycles and the Dems will be as relavnt as the Greens here in Canada are.
Liberals or progressives are 35% of the electorate in the US.
Conservative are 37%. The balance are moderate, who by and large lean to the left. Not sure where you get your numbers but mine come from Gallup. You will notice that 37% plus a few % of the moderates equal Trumps approval rating.
YAC,
My contention would be that a large cohert of Americans identify as either moderate or independent. But I agree that Conservatives are still by far the largest group, even in a DOA American economy in 2020.