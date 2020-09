Warren — Musings —

I am so, so down about this. What a giant of an artist. What a genius! Seeing him a few years ago with my Jamaican brother Karl – it was one of the best shows ever.

So, so sad. I’ll be wearing one of my Toots tour shirts today. And here he is, with Pressure Drop, which I first heard when the Clash played it. RIP, great man.

https://youtu.be/RA4R-WoM10A