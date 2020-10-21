Warren — Musings —10.21.2020 08:11 AM Best ad of the 2020 US election From the guy who is going to win it. 1 Comment Charles Henderson says: October 21, 2020 at 6:37 pm It has a Ken Burns feel to it (PBS The Civil War). Simple, direct, and drives to the emotional heart of the situation. Reply Leave a Reply Cancel reply Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email * Website CAPTCHA Code *
