10.20.2020 12:06 PM

Good thing it’s not during a lethal pandemic or anything, because that would be even stupider

  1. the real Sean says:
    October 20, 2020 at 2:04 pm

    A pandemic election is required in order to conceal the depths of Justin’s corruption. Is this what Liberals signed up for when they accidentally won 5 years ago?

  2. Doug says:
    October 20, 2020 at 2:34 pm

    I thought only significant budget appropriation could be of confidence. The Liberals are playing on ignorance and giving the NDP an out. Worst government ever and worst. NDP leadership ever.

    If O’Toole is truly a leader he would point this out and back Singh into a corner.

    • Ronald O'Dowd says:
      October 20, 2020 at 4:33 pm

      Doug,

      Normally it’s on supply (money bills) but a government can declare whatever it tables as a confidence measure if it is so inclined.

      • Joseph says:
        October 20, 2020 at 7:43 pm

        If it’s an opposition motion then it’s the height of desperation to make this a confidence motion.
        But so far the liberals have only suggested it could be.
        This sounds like a game of chicken.
        The opposition has nothing to lose.

    • Terence says:
      October 20, 2020 at 4:41 pm

      I don’t care about any of the party leaders. I care about policies. Right now there are finally some good policies on the way from the Liberals and NDP working together. The conservative world view creates misery and hard living for too many. They get us into wars. They cut services and shrink the economy out of economic illiteracy or a cynical Victorian era moralism that is out of touch with 90% of everyone under 80 years of age. Luckily the NDP will back the Liberals. If they don’t they are true morons.

      • the real Sean says:
        October 20, 2020 at 9:17 pm

        I’ve never understood this “get us into wars” thing people believe about the Conservatives…

        Boer War: supported by Liberals
        WW1: supported by Liberals
        WW2: Liberals in power
        Korean War: Liberals in power
        1st Gulf War: Liberals oppose
        Kosovo: Liberals in power
        Afghanistan: Liberals in power
        2nd Gulf War: Liberals oppose

        So 2 of 8 wars Liberals were not in lockstep with Conservatives and 4 of 8 the Liberals were in charge. With the exception of Chretien, seems like Liberals did a pretty damn good job of getting Canada into wars.

    • joe long says:
      October 20, 2020 at 4:52 pm

      Doug

      There are several ways of making a confidence vote.

      a). The bill or motion is expressly worded to make it a confidence vote

      b). The government designated the bill or motion as a confidence vote

      c) budgets, significant money bills, speech from the throne

      https://www.ourcommons.ca/marleaumontpetit/DocumentViewer.aspx?Language=E&Sec=Ch02&Seq=3

      That said, I think Trudeau is spoiling for an election. Assuming Trudeau wins, an election would give the Liberals control of Committees, so the WE business would be ruthlessly stalled. An Election would give the Liberals five years to implement their ‘green’ policies.

      An election would also give the Liberals four years to recover from a second COVID wave. I think they are worried about where they will get the money to provide for a second wave and the economic fallout from a second wave.

      • Walter says:
        October 20, 2020 at 6:24 pm

        An election will give the Liberals nothing.

        It is an ignorant and idiotic electorate, fed by an immoral media, that might give the things you describe.

  3. Ronald O'Dowd says:
    October 20, 2020 at 4:45 pm

    I enjoy these rare times when Warren and I disagree: I don’t think because the U.S. election is constitutionally mandated that that is the only reason why the voting public give the vote a thumbs up. Quite simply, they are prepared to exercise their democratic franchise and I don’t think Canadians are any different. Sure, some will be pissed off if we go into an election but that won’t likely stop intended voters from becoming actual voters. Maybe they return the Liberals and maybe they don’t. JustinFatigueTM and O’Toole’s stump performance will tell the tale. If he’s like Harper was in 2006, the Conservatives win.

  4. jj.gibbons says:
    October 20, 2020 at 6:09 pm

    yes, those Conservatives are really stupid.

  5. Nick M. says:
    October 20, 2020 at 7:42 pm

    A minority government usually makes the case for stability vis-a-vis a majority and calls a snap election. And it usually works.

    This government is making the case that it should not be scrutinized, thus needs a majority government as the reason to call a snap election.

    That is not a good ballot question from a long in the tooth government that has run out of ideas.

    What is so crazy is it has been only Pierre and his committee team that has been scrutinizing the WE scandal, as the rest of the Conservative caucus is questioning them on other matters. Yet this government cries to the media that Pierre Poilievre is distracting the Government of the day from doing its job. Just so bizarre.

