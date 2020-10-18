Warren — Feature, Musings —10.18.2020 04:33 PM KINSELLACAST 129: Adler and Kinsella – plus new tunes from SFH and the Hot Nasties! 3 Comments Martin says: October 18, 2020 at 6:06 pm Warren-what did you finish with? Cool track. If you said it, I missed it and it wouldn’t Shazam(I only come here for the tunes). Reply Warren says: October 18, 2020 at 7:10 pm Hot Nasties new tune! Give me your email and I’ll send it to you. Reply Martin says: October 19, 2020 at 5:27 am Really! Well done. The set up was a bit confusing. I was going to listen to Palma Violets today to see if it was the cover you referred to. Sent an email to your gmail if it is still active. Reply Leave a Reply Cancel reply Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email * Website CAPTCHA Code *
Warren-what did you finish with? Cool track. If you said it, I missed it and it wouldn’t Shazam(I only come here for the tunes).
Hot Nasties new tune! Give me your email and I’ll send it to you.
Really! Well done. The set up was a bit confusing. I was going to listen to Palma Violets today to see if it was the cover you referred to. Sent an email to your gmail if it is still active.