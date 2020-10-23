The debate in tweets: Trump too late, Biden biding time

Trump walks like a gorilla with hemorrhoids. #Debates2020 — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) October 23, 2020

Trump has a mouth like a sphincter. #Debates2020 — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) October 23, 2020

Trump’s facial makeup makes Mickey Rourke look natural. #Debates2020 — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) October 23, 2020

Biden using mask for emphasis. Works. #Debates2020 — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) October 23, 2020

Trump is presently medicated. It’ll wear off. #Debates2020 — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) October 23, 2020

When Trump denounced xenophobia, just now, cisterns of holy water started to boil in churches across America. #Debates2020 — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) October 23, 2020

The Basement Association of America has condemned this baseless attack on basements. #Debates2020 — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) October 23, 2020

Everything is China’s fault. Including Milli Vanilli and Lou Reed’s Metal Machine Music. #Debates2020 — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) October 23, 2020

Every parent in the world is noticing, right about now, what the threat of cutting off microphones can do to improve the behavior of the misbehaving. #Debates2020 — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) October 23, 2020

In his later years, King Kong would often wear suits and ties and try and make new friends, but without any success. #Debates2020 pic.twitter.com/zYGCDvIQh7 — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) October 23, 2020

Rude Rudy Giuliani reference! Did Rude Rudy know she was 15? #Debates2020 — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) October 23, 2020

When Trump said he didn’t get money from Russia, 1,000 lie detector machines exploded simultaneously. Boom. #Debates2020 — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) October 23, 2020

Trump’s medication is wearing off. #Debates2020 — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) October 23, 2020

SECRET CHINESE BANK ACCOUNT you’re welcome. #Debates2020 — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) October 23, 2020

He prepaid millions and millions of INVISIBLE DOLLARS #Debates2020 — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) October 23, 2020

What’s the difference between a phony witch hunt, and one that isn’t phony? Do you get better-quality witches? #Debates2020 — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) October 23, 2020

Candid photo of Trump visiting his next residence. #Debates2020 pic.twitter.com/Q4mo4bmGnK — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) October 23, 2020

Trump is betting the election on stuff about Biden’s family that Donald Trump Jr. came up with when he was on another cocaine binge. #Debates2020 — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) October 23, 2020

Trump launches a highly effective attack on people who sit around the kitchen table. #Debates2020 — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) October 23, 2020

The allegation that his hands are weirdly small is simply wrong. #Debates2020 pic.twitter.com/SPt0GfYtLR — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) October 23, 2020

It would be just awful if Trump had a stroke because he’s getting so upset. Awful. #Debates2020 — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) October 23, 2020

If Tourette’s was a person. pic.twitter.com/RG2V8d0KuD — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) October 23, 2020

When Joe Biden says “come on,” it’s exactly what my Mom used to say when I was in high school and saying I did not drink at parties. #Debates2020 — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) October 23, 2020

BREAKING: Trump says every state is different. #Debates2020 — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) October 23, 2020

Biden just killed Trump on the issue of children forcibly separated from their parents. Killed him. #Debates2020 — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) October 23, 2020

Good. Trump just said kids not knowing where their parents are is “good.” #Debates2020 — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) October 23, 2020

It’s an opinion. Mine is informed. Yours is delusional. https://t.co/zdARLCfKoi — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) October 23, 2020

“Nobody has done as much TO the black community as Donald Trump.” #Debates2020 — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) October 23, 2020

Immigration detention happened first in the US at Ellis Island in 1890. Trolls saying Biden came up with it will get blocked. — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) October 23, 2020

Windmills cause pollution. That’s even better than trees cause acid rain. #Debates2020 — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) October 23, 2020

That moderator was outstanding. #Debates2020 — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) October 23, 2020