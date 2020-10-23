Feature, Musings —10.23.2020 07:37 AM—
The debate in tweets: Trump too late, Biden biding time
Trump walks like a gorilla with hemorrhoids. #Debates2020
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) October 23, 2020
Trump has a mouth like a sphincter. #Debates2020
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) October 23, 2020
Trump’s facial makeup makes Mickey Rourke look natural. #Debates2020
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) October 23, 2020
Biden using mask for emphasis. Works. #Debates2020
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) October 23, 2020
Trump is presently medicated. It’ll wear off. #Debates2020
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) October 23, 2020
When Trump denounced xenophobia, just now, cisterns of holy water started to boil in churches across America. #Debates2020
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) October 23, 2020
The Basement Association of America has condemned this baseless attack on basements. #Debates2020
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) October 23, 2020
Everything is China’s fault. Including Milli Vanilli and Lou Reed’s Metal Machine Music. #Debates2020
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) October 23, 2020
Every parent in the world is noticing, right about now, what the threat of cutting off microphones can do to improve the behavior of the misbehaving. #Debates2020
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) October 23, 2020
In his later years, King Kong would often wear suits and ties and try and make new friends, but without any success. #Debates2020 pic.twitter.com/zYGCDvIQh7
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) October 23, 2020
Rude Rudy Giuliani reference! Did Rude Rudy know she was 15? #Debates2020
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) October 23, 2020
When Trump said he didn’t get money from Russia, 1,000 lie detector machines exploded simultaneously. Boom. #Debates2020
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) October 23, 2020
Trump’s medication is wearing off. #Debates2020
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) October 23, 2020
SECRET CHINESE BANK ACCOUNT you’re welcome. #Debates2020
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) October 23, 2020
Vampires don’t cough. https://t.co/c2le4tCX6C
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) October 23, 2020
He prepaid millions and millions of INVISIBLE DOLLARS #Debates2020
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) October 23, 2020
What’s the difference between a phony witch hunt, and one that isn’t phony? Do you get better-quality witches? #Debates2020
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) October 23, 2020
Candid photo of Trump visiting his next residence. #Debates2020 pic.twitter.com/Q4mo4bmGnK
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) October 23, 2020
Trump is betting the election on stuff about Biden’s family that Donald Trump Jr. came up with when he was on another cocaine binge. #Debates2020
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) October 23, 2020
Trump launches a highly effective attack on people who sit around the kitchen table. #Debates2020
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) October 23, 2020
Trump plays an invisible accordion. Continuously. #Debates2020 pic.twitter.com/wPnEs7KWpY
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) October 23, 2020
The allegation that his hands are weirdly small is simply wrong. #Debates2020 pic.twitter.com/SPt0GfYtLR
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) October 23, 2020
It would be just awful if Trump had a stroke because he’s getting so upset. Awful. #Debates2020
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) October 23, 2020
If Tourette’s was a person. pic.twitter.com/RG2V8d0KuD
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) October 23, 2020
When Joe Biden says “come on,” it’s exactly what my Mom used to say when I was in high school and saying I did not drink at parties. #Debates2020
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) October 23, 2020
Yes, he’s not completely Satanic tonight. Just mostly. #Debates2020 https://t.co/62R3CkrJan
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) October 23, 2020
BREAKING: Trump says every state is different. #Debates2020
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) October 23, 2020
Biden just killed Trump on the issue of children forcibly separated from their parents. Killed him. #Debates2020
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) October 23, 2020
Good. Trump just said kids not knowing where their parents are is “good.” #Debates2020
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) October 23, 2020
It’s an opinion. Mine is informed. Yours is delusional. https://t.co/zdARLCfKoi
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) October 23, 2020
“Nobody has done as much TO the black community as Donald Trump.” #Debates2020
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) October 23, 2020
Immigration detention happened first in the US at Ellis Island in 1890. Trolls saying Biden came up with it will get blocked.
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) October 23, 2020
Windmills cause pollution. That’s even better than trees cause acid rain. #Debates2020
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) October 23, 2020
That moderator was outstanding. #Debates2020
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) October 23, 2020
Trump was not as much of a disaster as he’s been throughout this entire campaign. But it’s too late, because the gettable vote is really small: people have made up their minds. It’s all ground game, starting this weekend. #debates #USPolitics
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) October 23, 2020
It would be inhumane to shove Trumps corpse into a juice blender and feed the runoff to barn pigs. Inhumane for the pigs.
Joe was getting noticeably tired toward the end. Fumbling his thoughts and the big faux pas with regards to fracking. He even glanced down to look at his watch with about 20 minutes to go. Was he thinking “please make the bad man go away” or was it “oh oh the drugs are wearing out too soon”?
Your last point is the most important one; this debate was basically irrelevant. I would guess the number of undecided voters is far less than a rounding error by now.
For years, members of Team Trump will look back at last night’s debate and wonder where that guy has been for the past 4 years, or even the past 4 months. Far too little, far too late.
I suspect we will see the old Trump (aka the real Trump) emerge in spades when he loses the election. Get ready for a continuation of the “rigged election” insanity, and perhaps even an attempt to froth-up his supporters into disregarding the results and causing civil unrest.
I’m reminded of something Rick Wilson said: every time Trump adopts a “new tone”, that “new tone” only lasts as long as the batteries on Trump’s shock collar.