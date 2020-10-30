Feature, Musings —10.30.2020 08:02 AM—
The words that count the most
Yesterday was a really really good day. I won’t bore you with the details, but I went to bed feeling pretty good.
As I usually do, I took a peek at social media. On Twitter, in direct messages, a man – I’ll just call him Dean – ￼￼had sent me a note asking if I was serious about helping people who are in trouble. I said yes.
He was in Calgary (I already knew that, from previous interactions I’ve had with him about politics￼) and at a well-known Calgary hotel on the 10th floor.￼ He told me he had broken the window and thrown everything in the suite onto the ground below. He said the police were there, outside the room.
I didn’t know whether to believe him. But I asked him to remain cool and stay in contact with me. He sent me a photo showing that he had indeed broken a window and was sitting on the windowsill￼, ten floors up.
I kept him engaging with me, but then I got in touch with the Calgary police service. I told them what was happening, and started coordinating responses with them.
A couple times Dean said to me things like “over and out,”￼￼ and indicating finality. I kept him talking as much as I could. I was scared for him.
(For reasons known only to themselves, Twitter summarily took down his account during all this, thereby ending my ability to engage with Dean. I’m not sure why they do things like that, but it was not very frigging helpful. Fortunately I had a couple phone numbers he had given me.￼)
Dean’s back-and-forth with me, and with the police, went on for a while. It was clear that he felt he was out of options and unloved. Eventually, however, he surrendered to police and one of their psychologists sent me the message quoted here.
This is all I said to him, and probably the only thing of value I said to him. It is true of him, and it is true of every one of you who experiences what he did, or will experience it in the hard months ahead. Remember it. I believe it.
You are loved.￼￼
The world is such a better place with you in it. Despite all the bashing you get, you have a big heart continuously hammering away. All of your detractors and betrayers will never have an ounce of your tenacity of purpose and integrity. For those who are spitting rage and indignation in your direction, well, I stand with you.
During your dark times and those that experience the sadness and the desperation remember that the sun always comes up.
Thanks brother. Quite a night. Just spent.
I can only second what Pipes said. Our lives are at least partly measured by the concern and empathy we show others.
I’ve been in a similar situation with a family member although not quite that level of urgency. The most important thing is that people need to talk, talk, TALK and not just bundle it up inside. Everyone is more fragile than they realize these days. Good for you Warren.
Warren,
In my circle, albeit at a considerable distance, there have already been unfortunately two suicides. You know, friends of friends and that is beyond horrible.
Frankly, in everything you do I see prominent flashes of Douglas Kinsella’s humanism, ethics and wisdom as you’ve previously related those qualities to all of us on several occasions. Mistakenly, you so worried that there was nothing of him in you. Quite obviously, you were wrong. I see a pattern here: in politics, on the side of the honorable and principled vs. those wishing to underhandedly install another in office; in COVID-19, clearly making efforts to move mountains to tender to the well being of your Mom and family; in litigation, where you never once asked anything for yourself, only that those who were repenting make a purposeful donation to a reputable charity; and finally, on this website, where more often than not pretty much every slight or act of disrespect is eventually forgiven, along with the restoration of comment privileges.
Yes, Sir. Somewhere out there, your Dad is indeed proud.
Thanks brother. I really really appreciate that.