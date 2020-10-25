Musings —10.25.2020 12:03 PM—
Trump is a symptom, not the cause
A friend was recently expressing hope that the political party I work for, the Democrats, will emerge triumphant in November, taking both the White House and the Senate. I said I hoped for the same thing, of course, but I now held out far less hope for America itself.
Why, she asked.
“Because Trump is a symptom, not the cause,” I said.￼￼￼ “He’s not the exception. He’s a reflection of what America has become.”
I wish I had remembered Adam Gopnik’s extraordinary essay in the New Yorker four years ago. He foresaw all of it, and said it better than the likes of me ever could.
Here is his full essay, and here is the key part:
“If Trump came to power, there is a decent chance that the American experiment would be over. This is not a hyperbolic prediction; it is not a hysterical prediction; it is simply a candid reading of what history tells us happens in countries with leaders like Trump. Countries don’t really recover from being taken over by unstable authoritarian nationalists of any political bent, left or right—not by Peróns or Castros or Putins or Francos or Lenins or fill in the blanks. The nation may survive, but the wound to hope and order will never fully heal. Ask Argentinians or Chileans or Venezuelans or Russians or Italians—or Germans. The national psyche never gets over learning that its institutions are that fragile and their ability to resist a dictator that weak. If he can rout the Republican Party in a week by having effectively secured the nomination, ask yourself what Trump could do with the American government if he had a mandate.“
I’m not so sure. I think its equally likely all the Breitbart / Fox / Q’Anon foolishness will just f&*k off and die a slow death. Sort of like Quebec Separatism 25 years ago. It still exists today but it will never cause the same trouble that it once did.
When this is over I think normal Republicans will take steps to ensure that this never happens again. The next Republican Presidential Candidate will probably work hard to show that they are nothing like Trump.
We have to remember that Trump never achieved a majority and a significant fraction of his own party never supported him. Winning in 2016 was a weird fluke / accident / aberration unlikely to ever be repeated. Who will ever again capture the imagination of so many weirdos, cranks and losers? No one.