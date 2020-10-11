George Wall, RIP

Warren — Musings —

Our Alberta punk rock brother, George Wall, passed away suddenly and I am just in shock. The Hot Nasties and the Sturgeons played shows with George’s Rock’n’Roll Bitches in Edmonton and Calgary – and we were in awe of them, and him. His band’s one and only EP, so rare, now sells for thousands of dollars.

I mean, just listen to Someone Could Lose An Eye, here, at the three-minute mark. It is just fucking perfect. Listen to George’s guitar.

He was such a great guy – and kind to me, at one show, when I really needed it.

I will miss him a lot. He was a legend, and I can’t believe he’s gone.