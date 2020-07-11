Musings —11.07.2020 03:33 PM—
I loved this. It was just right.
“You spend so much of your life energy just trying to hold it together. And this is a big deal. For us just to be able to get some peace.”
Van Jones reacts after CNN projected Joe Biden as the winner of the presidential election. https://t.co/HO9WG1KPLh pic.twitter.com/BOeTBFJl4i
— CNN (@CNN) November 7, 2020
You know what a Van Jones fan I am. Some people, like him somewhat less but I digress. He’s an across the aisle, common ground kind of guy and that’s also my bent.