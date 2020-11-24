Feature, Musings —11.24.2020 04:21 PM—
My latest in the Sun: pandemic politics for poltroons
Donald Trump: you’re fired.
And Joe Biden didn’t fire you. The coronavirus did.
By voting day, Nov. 3, nearly 60% of Americans disapproved — or strongly disapproved — of Trump’s handling of the pandemic that is killing about a thousand of them every single day.
Ask any political consultant: when that many voters disapprove of what you are doing, you’re toast.
It wasn’t always that way for Trump. Way back at the start of the pandemic, Americans supported his leadership. At the end of March, in fact, when it felt like the world just might be ending, Trump’s performance was approved of by a narrow majority of Americans, said polling aggregator FiveThirtyEight.
That all changed on or about the first week of April. That was the week that U.S. COVID-19 deaths surged past the symbolic number of 10,000. After that, Trump was never again seen as handling the pandemic well. From July onward, the U.S. President’s performance rating remained constant: 60% of Americans were unhappy or very unhappy with him.
In those circumstances, Joe Biden essentially needed to maintain a pulse and smile a lot, which is what he did. His campaign, meanwhile, devoted itself to getting out the Democratic vote early — a process Trump mocked and attacked. It would prove to be a fatal mistake. Biden won mainly because of the support of those who voted early.
So, the pandemic can certainly end political careers, as it did for one Donald J. Trump. But elsewhere — in Canada, for instance — what effect does COVID-19 have on political outcomes?
Well, up here, there has not been a single incumbent government that has been defeated during the pandemic. Not one.
The minority NDP government in British Columbia was transformed into a majority, mid-pandemic. Same thing happened in New Brunswick: the minority Progressive Conservative government was elevated to a majority. In Saskatchewan, the Saskatchewan Party was re-elected, too — to its fourth consecutive majority government.
Federally, there hasn’t been a pandemic election, but Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was recently clearly tempted to engineer his own defeat.
In October, Trudeau refused to go along with Opposition demands to create a Parliamentary committee tasked with probing the propriety of government spending. Trudeau sent out his House Leader to state that the Liberal government considered the vote on the committee to be a confidence matter — meaning there would be an election if the government fell
It was absurd, it was ridiculous, it was unnecessary. It was also uniquely Canadian, too: only here — with our preoccupation with peace, order and good government — would a federal election be held over creating a committee!
If masked-up Canadians had trooped to the polls, would Trudeau have won? Yes. Ipsos pegged Trudeau’s support at six points above the Erin O’Toole’s Conservatives around the time of the committee contretemps. Abacus Data said the Liberal lead was as much as eight points.
Angus Reid found a smaller Grit advantage over the Tories — but two-thirds of Canadians, roughly, said that Trudeau’s government had handled the pandemic well. That figure has remained more or less constant since March, Angus Reid noted.
So what does it all mean? The polls don’t tell us that, exactly. But everyone accepts that the pandemic has massively disrupted our lives — politically, economically, socially, culturally. It is perhaps the biggest change most of us have ever faced as citizens.
That’s why incumbent governments are getting re-elected. Unless politicians have completely botched their response to the pandemic, voters are opting for the devils they know over the ones they don’t. They’ve quite enough disruption in their lives, thank you very much. They don’t want more.
Donald Trump is the exception. He made such a mess of his pandemic response, they couldn’t forgive him.
So they fired him.
It will be interesting to see if Trump is just the first to fall at the feet of the pandemic or just a one off. While his pandemic response was clearly inadequate, and in my opinion near criminal, his GOP enablers seemed to fair well.
I suspect if an election were held in Canada, Ontario or Toronto this past summer each of Mr. Trudeau, Ford and Tory would have been rewarded with significant mandates. Now that we are deep into the second wave I’m not so sure now. The people in my social circles were complimentary following wave 1 but now that large parts of the country are going into lockdowns at Christmas I’m guessing there will be some political price to pay. People have COVID fatigue – somebody will have to pay for that. Of course I think it will ultimately rest upon how effective they are at rolling out a vaccine. If the first Canadians get their shots months after the first Americans I think they’ll all be toast. If on the other hand the program goes well they’ll likely be rewarded at the ballot box. I recognize most of this will fall at Trudeau’s feet having National accountability for Health Canada.
Of course all of this is just my personal opinion and I’ve been wrong in my political predictions many times!
I’m loving the cabinet picks. Experienced, travelled, reasonable, knowledgeable people who will make governing seem very boring. Making government seem boring is a highly skilled artform and that’s precisely what is needed right now.
If Erin O’Toole can attract the support of voters in the centre, he has an excellent chance. Many Canadians can now see that Justin Trudeau isn’t what he promised. He also appears to have lost interest in governing now that he’s not travelling and having pictures with celebrities.
My subjective, unsupported, Mulleresque evidence-free, utterly personal opinion is that six months down the road the pseudo-Biden, de-facto-Harris presidency will have become an undiluted disaster of historical proportions and more importantly, of historical import. Chi-com-level corruption, a plethora of dirty little wars here and there, ballooning violent crime from ever more neo-citizen illegals, widespread economic collapse, Democrat attempts to inflict state socialism via quasi-enabling acts, and burgeoning patriotic militias. Happy Holidays!
Do you have any actual evidence that increases in violent crime rates are primarily, or even significantly, attributable to “neo-citizen illegals”? Just curious.
And I don’t mean Trump election lawyer “evidence”. I mean actual evidence.