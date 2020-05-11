Musings —11.05.2020 08:13 PM—
This is what you should have done, CNN, CBC et al.
MSNBC immediately cuts off Trump when he moves to undermine the integrity of US election system.
"Here we are again in the unusual position of not only interrupting the President of the United States but correcting the President of the United States…" pic.twitter.com/IwVshBmosK
— Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) November 5, 2020
Exactly. In the final 10 weeks of the term that is technically left on paper, he needs to be treated like an average citizen and simply ignored by the media, ignored by officials, ignored by the RNC, ignored by the international community, ignored by the SC, ignored by Congress and ignored by the Senate. Everyone should start dealing only with Biden and his transition team by the end of this week.