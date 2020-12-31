Musings —12.31.2020 02:14 PM—
And, it did, in the end
Right call. They had no other choice.
It’s rarely the break-in that gets you. It’s always the cover-up. #onpoli pic.twitter.com/0tHGjmfbre
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) December 31, 2020
Agreed that he needed to resign.
But perhaps he could’ve taken the Justin Trudeau approach: stay on and just say “Let this be a learning experience for us all.”
#whatwouldjustindo
He’d put on blackface, apologize to St. Barts, apologize to the virus, promote Phillips and fire Phillips’ female, minority chief of staff.
Ya man. He’s still a POS. But he did, at least, do the right thang.
at least he tabled a budget. unlike some other so called Finance Ministers….
I still can’t believe anyone takes Twitter seriously enough that people feel deceived about his location.
The Christmas tweet is a good laugh in retrospect. A truly refined, professional level of insincerity, exemplified only by the most comfortable executives. Very 2020.
And what the hell is going on with the little tree at the bottom?! Is that from Charlie Brown?! Link below:
https://twitter.com/RodPhillips01/status/1342131118993190914?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1344125912598650882%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es3_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.huffingtonpost.ca%2Fentry%2Frod-phillips-vacation-twitter-posts_ca_5fecc9fdc5b6ec8ae0b10a54
Yes, it is a Charlie Brown Christmas Tree. They where widely available a couple years ago. I’m sure you can still find them.