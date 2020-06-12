Feature, Musings —12.06.2020 01:45 AM—
Fourteen reasons
…why we still need effective gun safety laws, and why we need to stop violence against women.
31 years ago.
- Geneviève Bergeron (born 1968), civil engineering student
- Hélène Colgan (born 1966), mechanical engineering student
- Nathalie Croteau (born 1966), mechanical engineering student
- Barbara Daigneault (born 1967), mechanical engineering student
- Anne-Marie Edward (born 1968), chemical engineering student
- Maud Haviernick (born 1960), materials engineering student
- Maryse Laganière (born 1964), budget clerk in the École Polytechnique’s finance department
- Maryse Leclair (born 1966), materials engineering student
- Anne-Marie Lemay (born 1967), mechanical engineering student
- Sonia Pelletier (born 1961), mechanical engineering student
- Michèle Richard (born 1968), materials engineering student
- Annie St-Arneault (born 1966), mechanical engineering student
- Annie Turcotte (born 1969), materials engineering student
- Barbara Klucznik-Widajewicz (born 1958), nursing student
.. the loss of those fourteen
haunts me.. to this day
always will.
So gracious of you to embrace rhem ..
I started university back in 1989 and was writing my exam for Human Genetics & Evolution-Biology elective when these women were slaughtered in Montreal. University was never the same after that and I could sense the worry en masse in terms of female students from that juncture.
As a graduate of Mechanical Engineering [Tool & Die Making] I, for one, lament the loss of women in Mechanical Engineering. There were no female students in my college course for Mechanical Engineering which I though was odd given how much fun Mechanical Engineering is.
I got all of my Mechanical Engineering talent from my mother and NOT my father who was all thumbs with Coke bottle glasses. Mother was a superior intellect when it came to Carpentry & Engineering.
RW
I agree
As much, we need stop violence in the home – Gamil Gharbi (aka Marc Lépine) was “radicalised” by his violently abusive Algerian father e.g. “1970, following an incident in which Rachid struck Gamil so hard that the marks on his face were visible a week later…” (Wiki). This is the dark truth none dare speak of…
I agree completely. This incident , to use virtue signalling extrordinaire Trudeau’s pet phrase “The root cause” was whitewashed by the political correctness police immediately. His background and his given name were ignored, all focus on his crimes were diverted to gun control.
The Liberal long gun registry emerged out of this tragedy and was a colossal financial and administrative failure. Now the focus is on handguns, already restricted to the point of being useless to law abiding citizens.
Criminals and the mentally ill do not and never will comply with firearm regulation. Legal owners are subject to onerous conditions, face criminal penalties for simple acts like transport, storage, and administration errors. More regulation also means more money for black market gun dealers pedalling Saturday night specials. How about focusing enforcement there instead of hunters, farmers and other rural citizens.
Right now in rural western Canada there is an epidemic of property and personal crime. Most legal residents can expect long response times from police if at all and a lenient court and justice system for the few criminals actually apprehended.
Across the country there are thousands of firearms that were never registered and never will be.
Well said.
Liberals will always talk about “more gun control” because it buys them votes from gullible people. Ask one to elaborate on how *exactly* their new regulations will help, and you’ll be glared at and accused of being a “gun nut”. Right now they are trumpeting the fact that 70% of Canadians (who, frankly, couldn’t even name three components of the ‘gun control’ that we already have) agree with them…and yet, earlier this year 70% of Canadians made it quite clear that they did not want the lyrics to Oh Canada changed, but the Liberals did it anyway. Seems that they only pay attention to public opinion when they can exploit it to further their own agenda…
Bullshit. See Australia.
Bullshit yourself. Australia was the gun control lover’s favorite argument until it was carefully dissected, debunked and discarded. Try again.
Australia is an island and doesn’t share a virtually open border with anyone, let alone the largest gun manufacturing country in the world. Any comparison to Australia is invalid.
Gun control won’t make a difference. The police need to go after the smugglers and gangs. Hard. With none of that gang members as victims bullshit.
Criminals start out as law abiding citizens. I don’t want them getting a head start acquiring hand guns and assault rifles. Face it. Society has a right to band together and protect itself from gun nuts.
You forgot to add “see above three commenters” I’m sick to death of Right wing gun loving whacko’s.
Drunk drivers start off as sober drivers. I don’t want them getting tempted by all those different types of alcohol out there. Face it. Society has a right to band together to protect itself from the evils of alcoholic beverages.
Around and around we go again. One side tries to draw a correlation between gun control and safety that simply cannot be made, while the other side finds itself defending the indefensible.
It is impossible to make a case that there is a general correlation between strict gun control and low gun homicide rates. There are countries with tight gun laws, low rates of legal gun ownership and very high gun homicide rates (Brazil, Mexico, South Africa). Russia has one twentieth the number of legal gums as the States and over twice the number of gun homicides. There are countries where every adult is armed, but which have very low gun homicide rates (Switzerland, Israel). There are poor countries with low rates (India). Britain has one third the number of legal guns as France and Germany and a slightly higher gun homicide rate. The U.S. has an obscene number of legal firearms (half the world’s total), but nowhere near the highest gun homicide rate. If you subtract criminal and gang-related urban handgun homicides, its rate plummets to near-European levels. As viscerally horrific as they are, deaths from mass shootings and assault rifles are almost statistically negligible. Women worried about safety and violence would be well-advised to focus their energies elsewhere.
OTOH, it’s pretty hard to come up with a reason why anyone would need an assault rifle or even, in urban areas, a handgun, but plenty of reasons why unarmed citizens would fear them. The point is that there is much more in play here than just gun laws. Culture counts. Canadians knows better than anyone what a huge and futile waste of money and law enforcement resources gun control measures born of a righteous urban-progressive mentality can be. But there are a lot of people in the world who know what the terror of living in armed cities is like. I have no easy solution, but I have been convinced that general gun laws play a very minor role in making my community and family safe and that arguing about this issue in the context of preventing gut-wrenching mass murders will accomplish very little.
“Women worried about safety and violence would be well-advised to focus their energies elsewhere.”
Yes. On their male partners who have hand guns and assault style rifles. Most of the people who shoot people with guns weren’t criminals before they shot someone.
You’re spinning your wheels talking sense to right wingers. They are full of shit. They need look no farther than England where a terrorist had to use a knife and was taken down by bystanders.
“Yes. On their male partners who have hand guns and assault style rifles.”
Yes, because all men are walking time-bombs just waiting to explode into a violent rage and shoot their spouses, right?
(do you and your kind even hear yourself when you speak? Grow up…)
One aspect to gun control that is never mentioned by our politically correct toady media is that most of the illegal guns in Canada have been smuggled in through the various Aboriginal reserves situated on the U.S. border !
Ban all guns. But Google PA Luty, his stuff is now showing up in Australia.
Any civilized country will of course need strict (but fair) firearms regulations. It also needs to be admitted that this is primarily an urban issue. With our proximity to the US, it is ludicrous to think that simply passing a law prohibiting firearms will prevent criminals from possessing them. That is not the current situation (criminals are acquiring them illegally now), nor will it be in the future. Let us not forget that unscrupulous politicians will seize on issues like this for their own partisan purposes. Mental health issues should really be the focus here as much as well.
Warren, please excuse my outspoken comments to some of your commenters. As I watch the insane right wing nuttery down south and other places worldwide I am physically sickened by it. I’m fast coming to the conclusion that conservatism is a mental disease. And I say that having a few in my own family.
I feel your pain, Mike. You are far from the first leftist to see anyone who doesn’t agree with you as mentally ill, but it must be terribly unsettling for you to realize how it can be contagious.
I have lots of friends who don’t agree with me dipshit. And assholes who refer to people as leftist belong in their mommies basement.
In case you’re wondering, I’m at my brothers house using his iPad…
Mike
I think even Paw Patrol could figure out it was you but thanks for letting us know.
“And assholes who refer to people as leftist belong in their mommies basement.”
I see. So where do those who refer to people as “right wing gun-loving whackos” belong, then? Mommie’s attic?
Nothing like an article on gun control to peel back the layers of civility that both the right and the left normally hide behind. But especially the left. Check out the vitriol here already.
” But especially the left. Check out the vitriol here already.”
I know, right?
Don’t they realize just how fragile and sensitive we mentally ill, full of shit, gun-loving whacko hillbillies can be? That’s just Mean Girl bullying right there…:(
That’s because you right wing assholes are the ones doing the shooting.
Mike, you sound like one of those people who should never own a firearm. Just to many violent thoughts.
Our gun laws are fine…. Lack of accountability and the all too easy “mental illness” defenses need to go.
Put the sick in mental hospitals. Stop making attempts to “understand” murderous piles of garbage. Leave law abiding citizens alone. It never ends with the gun nuts…. As leftists they have nothing better to do than go after law abiding, tax paying, good Canadians while protecting the “poor, downtrodden, misunderstood, so called-mentally ill.”
Lock up the criminals. Bring back the death penalty. Execute the perpetrators painfully. Remove the insanity defense.
We have a PM who may be a paedo, has a best friend who is a convicted child porn trafficker, is openly a racist, clearly a bigot and has admitted to grabbing a woman by her privates—-“she remembered it differently…”
See how guns are an easy way to start scaring people when the only one to be scared of is our present government, all Liberals and a PM who is all of the things Liberals claim not to be—-Time to buy in kids—After Trudeau voted positively for an anti- Israel declaration, YOUR Liberals are fast becoming, YOUR Nazi’s. Wake up. Guns aren’t the problem. Liberalism is.
Nice image of a distopian society ya right wing lunatic.
Brian is a Conservative supporter and is supported by Conservatives in kind. He never has a kind word for any Liberals at any time. He works for Sun News and the political right in Canada. His arguments are usually biased as heck but sometimes his points are valid.
He is usually snarky as a character but he holds a train of thought well and he rarely makes any big mistakes in logic.
He’s the kind of guy that would pick a fight with anyone.
I kind of like his character.
RW
Hey everybody, who is willing to chip in to buy Mike and Brian a nice dinner so they can work it all out and come up with a nice civilized compromise?
I don’t have a gun because I don’t intend to shoot anything. Think about that.