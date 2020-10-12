Musings —12.10.2020 09:38 AM—
Free the two Michaels
Write to them. Support them. Help them.
Michael Kovrig
Beijing No. 1 Detention Centre
501 Dougezhuang County, Chaoyang District, Beijing
100021
Michael Spavor
Dandong Detention Centre
Jingu Village, Zhenxing District
Dandong, Liaoning Province
118000
Is the Trudeau government working this file simultaneously with both Trump and Biden so that its effectiveness remains seamless once the next administration comes in?
Is the purported Meng Deal an integral part of a Michael-Michael simultaneous release policy, along with Chinese government compensation for them and their families? If not, not good enough for the Michaels.
Like I said before, Meng should be out of her two mansions and rotting in a Canadian or American prison cell UNTIL the Two Michaels are released, period.
So, Prime Minister, tell us what all you geniuses have done on this file to expeditiously get our two men released, pronto?