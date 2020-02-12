Musings —12.02.2020 08:21 PM—
If your government denied you clean water, what would you do?
Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller drinks water at a press conference today.
Which thousands of the Indigenous people he claims to serve still cannot do.
Let’s see. Justin and his Liberals complain that the COVID pandemic is preventing them from keeping their promise to supply clean drinking water to First Nations.
But didn’t work continue at Justin’s summer houses at Harrington Lake? I mean Justin has priorities!