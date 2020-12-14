Musings —12.14.2020 05:33 PM—
Joe Biden will be POTUS!
WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden clears 270-vote threshold in Electoral College count, formalizing his victory.
— Julie Pace (@jpaceDC) December 14, 2020
Again? That’s like the 30th time he’s won the election.
Joe Biden is getting tire of winning.