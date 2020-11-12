, 12.11.2020 11:51 AM

This video has had nearly 70,000 views

That’s crazy.  I’m going to forget about politics and start doing celebrity stalking.

  1. Daivd Murrell says:
    December 11, 2020 at 12:31 pm

    OT, but Canadaland is reporting today that Catherine Tait, the head of the CBC, lives in a $5.4-million brownstone in a tony section of Brooklyn, NYC:
    https://www.canadaland.com/the-president-of-the-cbc-lives-in-brooklyn/

    She commutes regularly back and forth to Toronto, throughout the Coronavirus epidemic.
    — David Murrell, Fredericton.

  2. the real Sean says:
    December 11, 2020 at 1:48 pm

    Well, when Bill Murray offers his opinions about Matthew McConaughey, what else would we expect?

