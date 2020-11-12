Feature, Musings —12.11.2020 11:51 AM—
This video has had nearly 70,000 views
That’s crazy. I’m going to forget about politics and start doing celebrity stalking.
Feature, Musings —12.11.2020 11:51 AM—
That’s crazy. I’m going to forget about politics and start doing celebrity stalking.
OT, but Canadaland is reporting today that Catherine Tait, the head of the CBC, lives in a $5.4-million brownstone in a tony section of Brooklyn, NYC:
https://www.canadaland.com/the-president-of-the-cbc-lives-in-brooklyn/
She commutes regularly back and forth to Toronto, throughout the Coronavirus epidemic.
— David Murrell, Fredericton.
Well, when Bill Murray offers his opinions about Matthew McConaughey, what else would we expect?
Bastard