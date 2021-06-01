Warren — Musings —01.06.2021 04:12 PM America isn’t just broken. America, the one most of us knew, is dead. 4 Comments Derek Pearce says: January 6, 2021 at 4:15 pm That delusional cult will destroy their entire country rather than live in reality. Reply faithless elector says: January 6, 2021 at 5:34 pm Big mistake to not remove Trump in early November. Hoping the last ten weeks would be OK was America’s Munich. They need to invoke the 25th amendment now. Otherwise the next two weeks will be mayhem. Trump needs to be in jail, awaiting trial by the end of business hours tomorrow. Any person in a position of authority who denied the election results should receive a lifetime ban from public office. Reply Ronald O'Dowd says: January 6, 2021 at 5:36 pm These riots or infiltrations, depending on your point of view, were highly predictable given Trump’s consistent behaviour. As far as I know, no one started shooting. Thank God. But what really boggles the mind is to see this photo — is that all they’ve got? Imagine if people burst in with semis or fullys. Jesus Christ, it would be an absolute massacre… Reply faithless elector says: January 6, 2021 at 5:41 pm https://www.theonion.com/serbia-deploys-peacekeeping-forces-to-u-s-1819565829 Reply Leave a Reply Cancel reply Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email * Website CAPTCHA Code *
