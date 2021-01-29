Musings —01.29.2021 04:57 PM—
Canada will not be getting any vaccines anytime soon
@justintrudeau said this would never happen. It just happened. “Coronavirus: EU confirms new vaccine export controls” #cdnpoli #lpc #cpc #ndp https://t.co/pz849huHrq
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) January 29, 2021
I notice Canadians are finally starting to wake up with regards to Canada’s disastrous vaccine rollout. A poll released today shows approval for the government’s plan has fallen from mid 60’s in December to 49% now. I suspect it will fall even further in a few weeks.
And when Canadians are watching our American friends vaccinating between 1.0 to 1.5mio people per day, while we’re doing a paltry 40-50K, I’m sure approval will be near zero by April. It’s easy to accept the lousy results in the middle of winter. Just wait to see the anger grow when we’re still in lockdowns come spring.
Steven MacKinnon was on P and P last night. I have been saying for weeks that all these contracts have “force majeure” clauses in them that, when countries get protectionist, will allow companies to get out of the contracts. When Vassey asked about the specifics of the contracts, he wouldn’t provide them but he threw out the term “force majeure”. No follow up question. I just about screamed at the TV. The JT groupie knew this was coming.
Early in 2020 Justin Trudeau proudly announced a vaccine deal and partnership with China… oops
In the spring of 2020 Justin Trudeau proudly announced deals to build factories to make vaccines in Canada … where are they? Oops.
Justin Trudeau boasted that Canada had secured more vaccines than other countries. Smug smiles all around from JT and team Trudeau. Oops, where are they? Notice how Trudeau hasn’t released any of the contract details.
Justin and Team Trudeau proudly boasted about ‘enhance’ border screening at airports. …Oops, it was just a piece of paper handed to some arriving passengers.
One could go on and on.
The only thing Team Trudeau has skillfully managed are Trudeau’s press appearances. I say appearancese because only nice questions from carefully vetted reporters, whose companies depend on Trudeau’s largesse are allowed. They are not press conferences.
However, some reporters and columnists are now asking awkward questions of Justin. This undoubtedly means Telford et al in the PMO, will have to find more diversions (a la Payette) to keep the heat off Justin.
Maybe Justin will shave his beard, leaving just a moustache? Perhaps he’ll do a sock special with Rosy Barton.
Like I said, the next election is O’Toole’s to lose.
Justin has turned giving up into an art form. No PM has given up on so many promises, so many issues, so many people, so many principles. His memoir could be titled “2,000 days in power, 2000 faces of surrender.” It’s time for Canada to give up too. With Justin as PM, we might as well just pack it in.