01.30.2021 09:01 AM

Eva Cray

When I was president at Carleton’s student association, we students didn’t agree on much. But we all agreed that the person we all adored was Eva Cray. RIP.

1 Comment

  1. Ronald O'Dowd says:
    January 30, 2021 at 11:40 am

    Never had the pleasure of meeting her but I did hear about her. Student politics wasn’t my gig. May she rest in peace.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CAPTCHA Image

*