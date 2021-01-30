Warren — Musings —01.30.2021 09:01 AM Eva Cray When I was president at Carleton’s student association, we students didn’t agree on much. But we all agreed that the person we all adored was Eva Cray. RIP. 1 Comment Ronald O'Dowd says: January 30, 2021 at 11:40 am Never had the pleasure of meeting her but I did hear about her. Student politics wasn’t my gig. May she rest in peace. Reply Leave a Reply Cancel reply Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email * Website CAPTCHA Code *
