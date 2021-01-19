Musings —01.19.2021 10:45 AM—
Is it impossible to catch white supremacists?
No, it ain’t. My pal Nick Kouvalis caught Paul Fromm trying to get a CPC membership.
He kicked him out.
So what changed? Why did the party accept him as a member now?
…would’ve been green lit by LPC in record time.
There is a home for the nazi lovers, it’s called HELL but before they can go there, they have no business in a mainstream party. Mr. Sloan obviously needs to be shown the exit door by the CPC caucus. Anyone who disagrees should be shoved out after him.