KINSELLACAST 144: Lilley, Mraz and me on vaccines – where are they, Justin?

faithless elector says:
January 31, 2021 at 3:53 pm

Saw the interview with Minister of Small Business today. She was saying everyone will be vaccinated September. There is obviously no hope at all that this is even remotely possible. Ministers who say stuff like that shouldn't even be allowed on serious newscasts.
