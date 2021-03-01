Musings —01.03.2021 10:05 AM—
Max Bernier’s lawyer says I’m a “cocksucker”
Some flowers, and the mocking note, came from Ottawa’s Mark Bourrie, a writer who the National Post’s Jonathan Kay has described, inter alia, as “shrill,” “malicious,” “misguided,” and who has “ravings.”
Not long ago, Mark commented – under a fake name – that I was a “cowardly cocksucker,” “gutless,” and a few other bon mots. He has a web site, here, wherein he posts all kinds of Warren-related stuff; read it to your heart’s content. And, over the years, he’s been identified by Wikipedia editor types as someone who vandalizes the “Warren Kinsella” page they’ve got over there. Eventually, it got so bad, they “locked” the page.
He has shown up on this web site as the commenter “Woodburning Tool” [sic] – around the same time he came up with the “cowardly cocksucker” designation – Bourrie said he had “referred” the matter to his “lawyer.”
Why’s he so obsessed with me? Perhaps it’s because I sued him for libel a few years back, won an apology and a retraction, and the payment of settlement. Perhaps it’s because he’s recently been called “naive” in the way he approaches things. Perhaps it’s because I am rich, powerful and rakishly handsome, and he is, well.
Anyway, just kidding, Mark. Thanks for the flowers.
That fucker is twisted way too tight.
Very disappointed in Mark. I’ve always thought him an interesting curmudgeon, even though people I I’ve talked to who had contact with him when he was a real reporter tended to think he was some kind of freak. Maybe it was his love of trilobites that made me blind… But this is really quite sad. Trying to trash you anonymously, and fucking it up… Not just an libelous asshole, but an incompetent one.
And, by the way, this kind of shenanigan will NOT help his new journalistic venture http://www.blacklocks.ca/, which seemed to have produced some actually useful reporting in its short lifetime.
Leaving the “woodburning” aside, I suspect once a tool always a tool
How do you know it’s actually him and not CCP operatives?
http://news.nationalpost.com/2012/08/22/notes-going-to-china-not-public-canadian-speaks-out-about-split-with-xinhua-news-agency/
Divide and conquer is the oldest trick in the book.
(don’t forget, you have yourself been a victim of a rather sick little Maoist)
Check it out.
I’m hearing “Stan” by Eminem in my head right now.
Yikes! A little warning on the picture next time, please…
Mark is a bully. Like other cowards, he resorts to name calling when he cannot think of anything else to say. Warren, I am glad to see that you did not lower yourself and respond to Mark in kind.
If individuals posting here would use better descriptives than have appeared upstream, the message would be much more powerful.
Warren, I never EVER want to be on your shit list.
I like you too much for that ever to happen.
Warren. I have a cousin, Eymard from Allardville, who does arms and legs at $20 a pop with a 2″ X 4″. Big focker. He’d love to take an all-expenses-paid trip to the big city should you require his services 🙂
[Ed. – Mark Bourrie is still trying to post insults and threats here. He needs to get a hobby, or help, or both.]
You are such a psychopath.
[Ed. – He’s back! Mark, don’t you have a job? Go do it, if so!]
Mr. Bourrie has very feminine handwriting.
Well at least he stopped trying to edit your wikipedia article and seems to have gotten over his obsession with Rachel Marsden.
Mentally disturbed, plain and simple. I’m creeped out by this and don’t even have anything to do with it.
Deep down Mark wants to trade places with you. Worse, he knows why that can never happen.
He stalked me for a while, years ago, after I dared to cock a snook at him. The best way to deal with him is to ignore him completely and obviously.