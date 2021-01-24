Musings —01.24.2021 01:30 PM—
Racist Right terror: why hasn’t Trudeau done in five years what it took Biden one day to do?
Because his rhetoric about fighting racism is just that: rhetoric.
From today’s New York Times:
The Biden administration on Friday announced an initiative aimed at overhauling the government’s approach to domestic terrorism. It ordered intelligence agencies to conduct a comprehensive threat assessment of domestic violent extremism, and develop the capability to counter extremism and disrupt extremist networks in coordination with federal departments overseeing evolving terrorism threats.
It’s a step in the right direction. The administration should look to pass a bill similar to the now pending Transnational White Supremacist Extremism Review Act that seeks to direct the intelligence community to develop and disseminate a threat assessment on violent white-supremacist groups operating overseas, some of which may have connections to U.S.-based extremists.
While much of the threat is indeed domestic, there are growing links with transnational far-right groups that are likely to strengthen in the immediate future. A directive to scrutinize transnational groups could uncover links to individuals or organizations operating on U.S. soil.
Lawmakers should also make domestic terrorism a federal crime. There are valid concerns about a domestic terrorism statute, including issues of free speech and assembly, and also the potential for abuse — corrupt politicians could use domestic terrorism designations against perceived political enemies. Transparency and oversight must be essential components of any new legislation.
Domestic Terrorists experience things differently. Because its 2021.
Team Trudeau doesn’t do anything with any real conviction. Lots of humming and hawing, but never any real focus.