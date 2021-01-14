Musings —01.14.2021 09:49 AM—
Room Rater returns!
In my defence, I shot yesterday’s Sun Media video in its entirety and was sending it to video genius Nelson Branco when I spotted the errant crumpled paper towel in the corner of the shot. It’s for my painting, not my nose! Such unprofessionalism!
Room Rater was kind, however. They also liked the fuzzy Napoleon Dynamite animals from yesterday’s donkey walk.
There’s so much to alpac here. Some campaigns are art. Kennedy. Painting. Reframe/shift camera to the right. The camelid nativity scene is our first. 9/10 @kinsellawarren @TheTorontoSun pic.twitter.com/RoqG4oYE5L
— Room Rater (@ratemyskyperoom) January 14, 2021
