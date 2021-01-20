Warren — Feature, Musings —01.20.2021 11:57 AM So happy So proud to have worked for this man, albeit in a minuscule role. So happy, too. 6 Comments Pipes says: January 20, 2021 at 12:05 pm Makes me want to dance………. Reply Ronald O'Dowd says: January 20, 2021 at 12:45 pm I’ve got to tell you Warren that the tears came easily and often most especially when they recited the Pledge of Allegiance: it made me think back to my late little Mother who as a child in Milwaukee recited it every day in class even though she was born in Montreal. (Her siblings were all born in the U.S.). The other, of course, was the moment Biden was sworn in. I hope that God has in some fashion played a role in the ascension of this gentleman: may he be the man of the hour going forward for his country. May God Bless Him and all of his people. He does lead the greatest nation and force for good on the face of the Earth. Reply Warren says: January 20, 2021 at 2:14 pm I still know it by heart as a kid who started school in Dallas! Reply Ronald O'Dowd says: January 20, 2021 at 2:47 pm [Smiling.] In her final days, as the two dementias progressed, she asked me for a small American flag to put on her wall. She proudly told everyone in sight that she was an American. (For once, I kept my big mouth shut. LOL.) Reply Robert White says: January 20, 2021 at 1:10 pm Congrats on the win, Warren. Thank you for all the effort you put in to rid the world of the orange menace bad person and his sidekick alien lizard guy. Glad to see this finally end rationally with Biden & Harris at helm. Good work! Cheers, Robert Reply Ronald O'Dowd says: January 20, 2021 at 2:40 pm Robert, At least when push came to shove VEEP Pence put his country first. He must have been listening when McCain was speaking. Reply Leave a Reply Cancel reply Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email * Website CAPTCHA Code *
