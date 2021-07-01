Feature, Musings —01.07.2021 08:46 AM—
“The shining city on the hill.”
…what a load of crap. They’re something far, far less. They’re barely a democracy, now.
So, the next time an American tells you they have the greatest democracy in the world show them this.
This is who they are, now.
I wonder does the US media ever think about what it is doing?
Their nation is divided nearly equally between Right and Left. Some responsibility for that can be laid at their door.
Canadian Media is many cases is on the same track. It’s not about journalism, it’s about #Clickbait and losing audience, thus resorting to the Gotcha! Trust is gone here as well.
There will be a reckoning some day. That is if any of them survive.