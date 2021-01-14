Warren — Musings —01.14.2021 11:03 AM We get letters. What’s a bogtrotter? 6 Comments faithless elector says: January 14, 2021 at 11:07 am This actually seems sarcastic. Reply Mike Adamson says: January 14, 2021 at 11:47 am A person who lives or walks in bogs. Reply dr johnson says: January 14, 2021 at 12:19 pm My English brother-in-law is a fan of some of London’s more tawdry, low end drinking establishments. Having joined him occasionally on some drinking adventures, I can attest that the washrooms quite often resemble the swampy bogs of Ireland. Using your fine imagination I am sure you can deduce the meaning of ‘bogtrotter’. Reply Ronald O'Dowd says: January 14, 2021 at 12:40 pm Tell me, what colour again is the world that he/she/it lives in? Reply Maureen says: January 14, 2021 at 1:18 pm It is a rude name for an Irishman. Reply The Doctor says: January 14, 2021 at 2:42 pm Ahh yes, that “truly conservative movement” that has run the largest budget deficits in American history and run the national debt up to historically record levels. That “truly conservative movement” whose followers mysteriously never say jack shit about fiscal responsibility. Reply Leave a Reply Cancel reply Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email * Website CAPTCHA Code *
This actually seems sarcastic.
A person who lives or walks in bogs.
My English brother-in-law is a fan of some of London’s more tawdry, low end drinking establishments. Having joined him occasionally on some drinking adventures, I can attest that the washrooms quite often resemble the swampy bogs of Ireland. Using your fine imagination I am sure you can deduce the meaning of ‘bogtrotter’.
Tell me, what colour again is the world that he/she/it lives in?
It is a rude name for an Irishman.
Ahh yes, that “truly conservative movement” that has run the largest budget deficits in American history and run the national debt up to historically record levels. That “truly conservative movement” whose followers mysteriously never say jack shit about fiscal responsibility.