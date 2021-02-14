Warren — Feature, Musings —02.14.2021 03:10 PM KINSELLACAST 146: Lilley, Mraz, Adler on Trudeau’s vaccine fiasco – plus Hot Nasties and My Bloody Valentine! 1 Comment Robin says: February 14, 2021 at 6:50 pm No spring election? We are so screwed? A full term is 5 years, so with Singh in his back pocket, Trudeau can run until fall 2024. By then, if not sooner, Canadians will have forgotten about Trudeau’s failures and deliver him a majority Trudeau gov’t. Reply Leave a Reply Cancel reply Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email * Website CAPTCHA Code *
