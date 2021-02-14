, 02.14.2021 03:10 PM

KINSELLACAST 146: Lilley, Mraz, Adler on Trudeau’s vaccine fiasco – plus Hot Nasties and My Bloody Valentine!

1 Comment

  1. Robin says:
    February 14, 2021 at 6:50 pm

    No spring election? We are so screwed? A full term is 5 years, so with Singh in his back pocket, Trudeau can run until fall 2024. By then, if not sooner, Canadians will have forgotten about Trudeau’s failures and deliver him a majority Trudeau gov’t.

