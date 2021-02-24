Warren — Musings —02.24.2021 09:58 AM Latest. I don’t think I’ll throw this one under the bed. 6 Comments Ronald O'Dowd says: February 24, 2021 at 12:15 pm Blue Skies. Blue skies smilin’ at me Nothin’ but blue skies do I see I would FedEx Express this creation to the PM. It will help cheer him up, given the predictable turn in the polls. Reply Lorne says: February 24, 2021 at 2:04 pm Brighter skies on the horizon giving hope that better days lie ahead. Keep thinking positive thoughts. Spring is around the corner and that always brings the promise of a better year. Reply Nasty Bob says: February 24, 2021 at 7:06 pm Yep – Today was a horrendous day for me up until I saw this I pinched expanded it on my Ipad to full screen and just looked at it for a while . I could almost feel the mmHg of blood pressure fall. Reply Peter says: February 24, 2021 at 9:52 pm A good start, but where are the gamboling bunnies? Reply Pipes says: February 24, 2021 at 11:24 pm Another great work by you! I studied and taught some art in college. One thing always haunted me and I think it came from Steinberg who said something to the effect- that modern art is a born in anxiety. I think Picasso agreed . He said something to the effect that what matters the most about the works of Cezanne was not his paintings but his anxiety. So you have to try to deliver that anxiety to the admirer. I thought about this for a very long time and I think Steinberg and Picasso are correct about modern art. So here are two questions to ask yourself it you ever have a spare moment- why do you paint and were does your mind go when painting? Are you in the moment, or somewhere else? (Anyway what would I know about such refinements, I just a simpleton…) Reply dour, sullen, and unsmiling political hack says: February 24, 2021 at 11:36 pm ….a lot of blue on that horizon…. actually, the *majority* of the picture is blue. Reply Leave a Reply Cancel reply Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email * Website CAPTCHA Code *
I would FedEx Express this creation to the PM. It will help cheer him up, given the predictable turn in the polls.
Brighter skies on the horizon giving hope that better days lie ahead. Keep thinking positive thoughts.
Spring is around the corner and that always brings the promise of a better year.
Yep – Today was a horrendous day for me up until I saw this
I pinched expanded it on my Ipad to full screen and just looked at it for a while . I could almost feel the mmHg of blood pressure fall.
A good start, but where are the gamboling bunnies?
Another great work by you!
I studied and taught some art in college. One thing always haunted me and I think it came from Steinberg
who said something to the effect- that modern art is a born in anxiety. I think Picasso agreed . He said something to the effect that what matters the most about the works of Cezanne was not his paintings but his anxiety. So you have to try to deliver that anxiety to the admirer. I thought about this for a very long time and I think Steinberg and Picasso are correct about modern art.
So here are two questions to ask yourself it you ever have a spare moment- why do you paint and were does your mind go when painting? Are you in the moment, or somewhere else?
(Anyway what would I know about such refinements, I just a simpleton…)
….a lot of blue on that horizon…. actually, the *majority* of the picture is blue.