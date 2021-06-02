Musings —02.06.2021 10:58 PM—
Life philosophy
When he’d date a girl, he’d always tell her about how the Replacements were perfect because they always deliberately self-destructed before they could achieve any success, and how it was honest and real, and that’s how he planned to live his life too.
The girl would never understand.
Regardless of age, life should always be first about finding maturity and wisdom, generally blended in with personal self-empowerment.
Too many people because of an inadequate sense of self are led along in life, possessively controlled and directed by another and powerless to find the inner strength that’s within them to make it on their own. I’ve seen it time and again. It really is truly quite sad actually.