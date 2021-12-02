My latest: five solutions to Trudeau’s vaccine problem

Warren — Feature, Musings —

If you have a problem and you have a solution, you don’t have a problem anymore. If you have a problem and you don’t have a solution, you have a way of life. Barbers and cab drivers being the source of all known wisdom, a long-ago Ottawa barber was the source of the truism found above. It came to mind when this writer was considering the deep hole Justin Trudeau has dug for himself. He — and we — need solutions. Fast. During the pandemic, all of us have had too many statistics thrown at us every day. It gets a bit overwhelming, at times. But consider these four statistical facts. They underline how much trouble Canada’s prime minister is in. They underline how much trouble we Canadians are in, as a result. Fact one: On Sunday, Joe Biden’s America vaccinated 1.5 million citizens. On some previous days, the Yanks vaccinated in excess of two million Americans. In Canada, on the same day, we vaccinated around 12,000 people. That’s it.

Fact two: Joe Biden hasn’t been president for three weeks. In the first two weeks or so, his administration oversaw the vaccination of 24 million Americans. That’s what the newly minted president has done so far. In Canada, that’s around the same number our supposedly experienced prime minister hopes to have vaccinated — by this summer. Months from now. Fact three: The United States, the United Kingdom and Israel will achieve vaccinations of 75% of their populations this year. Israel, in fact, will likely do that in the next two weeks or so. That’s what the experts call “herd immunity” — and a return to a normal life. Canada, Bloomberg reported this week, “may need close to a decade” to reach the same levels. Close to a decade! Fact four: Less than one-half of one per cent of Canadians have been fully vaccinated. That’s it. Less than one-half of one per cent. We have a problem — a big one. We can complain about that, or we can start finding solutions. Here’s five possible solutions to consider. One, get out the chequebook. That’s what Israel did. They paid Pfizer three times what we are paying — and they have already vaccinated two-thirds of their people. Drug companies, like ’em or hate ’em, are in business. We need to do better business with the companies making those vaccines. Two: Do multiple vaccine deals. That’s what other countries have done. Ensure the vaccines are safe, of course. But don’t just bet on one horse. Bet on all of them — that way you ensure you’ve got the supply you need when you need it.