Feature, Musings —02.12.2021 11:24 AM—
My latest: five solutions to Trudeau’s vaccine problem
If you have a problem and you have a solution, you don’t have a problem anymore.
If you have a problem and you don’t have a solution, you have a way of life.
Barbers and cab drivers being the source of all known wisdom, a long-ago Ottawa barber was the source of the truism found above. It came to mind when this writer was considering the deep hole Justin Trudeau has dug for himself.
He — and we — need solutions. Fast.
During the pandemic, all of us have had too many statistics thrown at us every day. It gets a bit overwhelming, at times.
But consider these four statistical facts. They underline how much trouble Canada’s prime minister is in. They underline how much trouble we Canadians are in, as a result.
Fact one: On Sunday, Joe Biden’s America vaccinated 1.5 million citizens. On some previous days, the Yanks vaccinated in excess of two million Americans.
In Canada, on the same day, we vaccinated around 12,000 people. That’s it.
Fact two: Joe Biden hasn’t been president for three weeks. In the first two weeks or so, his administration oversaw the vaccination of 24 million Americans. That’s what the newly minted president has done so far.
In Canada, that’s around the same number our supposedly experienced prime minister hopes to have vaccinated — by this summer.
Months from now.
Fact three: The United States, the United Kingdom and Israel will achieve vaccinations of 75% of their populations this year. Israel, in fact, will likely do that in the next two weeks or so. That’s what the experts call “herd immunity” — and a return to a normal life.
Canada, Bloomberg reported this week, “may need close to a decade” to reach the same levels.
Close to a decade!
Fact four: Less than one-half of one per cent of Canadians have been fully vaccinated. That’s it.
Less than one-half of one per cent.
We have a problem — a big one. We can complain about that, or we can start finding solutions. Here’s five possible solutions to consider.
One, get out the chequebook. That’s what Israel did. They paid Pfizer three times what we are paying — and they have already vaccinated two-thirds of their people. Drug companies, like ’em or hate ’em, are in business. We need to do better business with the companies making those vaccines.
Two: Do multiple vaccine deals. That’s what other countries have done. Ensure the vaccines are safe, of course. But don’t just bet on one horse. Bet on all of them — that way you ensure you’ve got the supply you need when you need it.
Three: Have a plan to deploy when you get that supply. That’s what the Americans are doing this week. Joe Biden knows that the vast majority of Americans live within 8 km of the nearest pharmacy. So, this week, he’s sending trucks containing vaccines to corner drug stores across America — to ensure even more Americans get the life-saving shot.
Four: Stop the games, Justin Trudeau. Stop the politics. Come together. Convene a war cabinet. Trudeau needs to pick up the phone and get Erin O’Toole and Jagmeet Singh onside. Make them part of a true Team Canada effort — because, make no mistake, we are in a war. No more political games, Trudeau: Bring everyone together in common purpose.
Five, and finally: Stop the BS. Stop the exaggeration. Stop the lies. Start telling the truth, and saying — like Trudeau did on Friday — that everything is going according to plan. Things are not going according to plan! We need to know the truth, Trudeau. Start telling us the truth.
Why? Because we have a big problem — a problem that literally means life or death for many, many Canadians.
We need solutions now, Justin Trudeau. And if you won’t provide them?
Then get the hell out of the way.
— Warren Kinsella was Chief of Staff to a federal Liberal Minister of Health
The Star said a June election was practically in the cards. I’ll believe it, when I see it. Even this PMO aren’t THAT stupid.
Liberals can call an election anytime they want because O’Toole’s Cons not going to solidify a win, and neither will NDP.
Conservatives really have nothing going for them policy wise or climate wise. Conservative Party Canada is a one hit wonder nothing more. Even if Doug Ford jumped over to federal level he would still not stand a chance against the Liberal machine.
RW
6: Liberals Take the knives out and get rid of this useless preening dilettante before he completely destroys this county economically and medically.
Liberals, Get Back to the center left, not some Butts /Telford inspired whack job progressive nonsense, cancel culture that NO ONE voted for or wants.
Personally I had hopes he would become a great leader after the authoritarian Harper. Reality has shown the opposite. Off goes the radio or tv when Groundhog Boy emerges from his Cottage Cave to spew his scripted prattle. “errr ummmm, In 2026 money for transit” WTF?
Cant stand him, The obvious intellectual deficits are tiresome enough. The pompous sanctimony is very very grating.
Wrong. In the Canadian political system Gerald and Katie overrule 30 million people’s best interests. No one but Justin is ever allowed to lead the Liberal Party from now until the end of time no matter what happens.
A honest and fair article.
I am watching his presser as I type this. He said we will have enough vaccines DELIVERED by the end of September to vaccinate everyone who wants to be vaccinated by the end of September. He also is saying everyone who wants to be vaccinated by the end of September will be vaccinated. One statement does not follow from the other given how slowly we are administering the few we do have. Waiting for the drilling now by the press.
La, la, la, la, la, [singing with an incredible voice, but he digresses] please, pretty please, kind sir, bring on the election.
Headline from CNN…
“Canada’s vaccine rollout stalls, confining seniors to their homes for months to come”
Trudeau’s failure is getting international attention.
Yikes!
Unfortunately, things ARE going according to Trudeau’s plan. The plan:
– frequent public appearances by Trudeau.
– a litany of deflection events to take the heat off team Trudeau
– frequent suggestions to the press core and in social media that critics of Trudeau are just right wingers, or even alt-right members whining.
While the data in your facts are cherry picked, it is true that Canada is currently well behind the US on vaccinations.
As for your solutions:
1) Spending more is unlikely to improve things in the short term, since all capacity has already been brought up.
2) Canada has made multiple vaccine deals. All this is needed for a few more the get approval.
3) This is primarily a provincial responsibility.
4) A war cabinet would be very effective at blunting opposition critiques, it probably wouldn’t do much to bring in vaccines faster.
5) Predicting how the vaccine is going to roll out is almost impossible, anyway.
Here is an article the provides actual details on how we got into this situation. It would be nice if this was the norm for journalism rather repeating talking points.
https://www.cbc.ca/news/politics/joanne-langley-task-force-covid-coronavirus-vaccine-1.5910452
Ah, a completely unbiased article from the CBC, propaganda organ of the LPC.
How much is Katie paying these days? Asking for a friend.
Thanks for that, Darwin. She makes some good and important points that we need to hear about vaccine production and developing capacity from scratch, but otherwise I thought she just deflected criticism by dissembling about all the research and consultations her team undertook, how careful they were about everything and how nothing they did can really be criticized. You can sense Wherry’s frustration as he tries repeatedly to pin her down. It’s a very bureaucratic defense. JT should have taken a page from Churchill’s wartime memos to his officials, who would actually tremble if they ended with his trademark “Action This Day” in red.
CBC is not a valid news organization anymore. It is a propaganda arm for the Justin cult.
Justin Trudeau urged the Provinces to do more rapid screening, saying they’ve used on a small fraction of the tests that Trudeau bought for them.
Alberta’s medical officer of health said that Health Canada has only approved their use for symptomatic individuals.
https://mobile.twitter.com/CMOH_Alberta/status/1360023821256962060
Well Justin, what’s your plan for more widespread use? Will your government approve these tests for broader use?
Biden vaccinated no one. The state governors(mostly Republican) did and because of the fast tract production of the vaccine under Orange man bad made it possible. Biden did shit.