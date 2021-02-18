Warren — Feature, Musings —02.18.2021 03:44 PM Sun Media hit: Lilley and me on Trudeau/O’Toole failure 5 Comments Douglas W says: February 18, 2021 at 4:11 pm Trudeau’s failure, quite understandable: he has zero life experience. O’Toole’s failure: he’s a terrible sales person. In order to win, O’Toole has to sell Canadians on the notion that he can lead the country. They’ve checked him out and said: no thanks. Reply dour, sullen, and unsmiling political hack says: February 18, 2021 at 5:50 pm Never in Canadian history has an opposition leader ever recovered from a jaw dropping, pulse pounding, hair raising, chest thumping, unfathomable death spiral 5 point spread in the polls. Reply Douglas W says: February 18, 2021 at 7:11 pm O’Toole should be up by 10. Reply dour, sullen, and unsmiling political hack says: February 18, 2021 at 5:47 pm There should be a contest to name the top ten Liberal Party surrenders under Justin’s stewardship. My top 10: 10. The Michaels 9. Multiculturalism / Blackface 8. Electoral Reform 7. Wescam 6. Lavscam 5. Keystone 4. Reconciliation 3. Feminism 2. Balanced Budget 1. Vaccines coming in 2023 Reply Ronald O'Dowd says: February 18, 2021 at 7:08 pm Respectfully, all of this is meaningless until we get right smack in the middle of the campaign. This Prime Minister has given us countless reasons why not to vote Liberal. The Opposition Leader’s responsibility is simply not give us several major reasons that would overrule and negate Trudeau’s vulnerabilities on the campaign trail. My read of O’Toole is that he’s at least good enough not to blow the CPC campaign right out of the water in mid-election. I’m reasonably confident of that. And the thing is, unlike this PM, he must both overperform and overdeliver once in power. I think Erin has what it takes to ultimately do both. We’ll see soon enough. Reply Leave a Reply Cancel reply Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email * Website CAPTCHA Code *
