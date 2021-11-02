Warren — Musings —02.11.2021 11:45 AM The Hot Nasties – now on Bandcamp! Download first wave Canadian punk rock here! 2 Comments Lee Hill says: February 11, 2021 at 4:43 pm A proverbial Proustian rush of 3 chord sound and fury in all its post-adolescent glory. Reply Nasty Bob says: February 11, 2021 at 6:01 pm Woot ! Just thinking 1st release was on cassette- now mostly obsolete…2nd release on CD – now mostly obsolete Today it’s on 101010101 format. Wonder what format the punk aficionados will be listening to it with four decades from now because the tunes themselves will never be obsolete – Delightfully infectious tunes 4 ever ! Reply Leave a Reply Cancel reply Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email * Website CAPTCHA Code *
A proverbial Proustian rush of 3 chord sound and fury in all its post-adolescent glory.
Woot !
Just thinking 1st release was on cassette- now mostly obsolete…2nd release on CD – now mostly obsolete
Today it’s on 101010101 format. Wonder what format the punk aficionados will be listening to it with four decades from now because the tunes themselves will never be obsolete –
Delightfully infectious tunes 4 ever !