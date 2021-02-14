Warren — Musings —02.14.2021 01:53 PM This week’s Sparky: beam us up out of 50th place, someone 1 Comment faithless elector says: February 14, 2021 at 5:28 pm That Anand lady seems pretty serious. Its amazing how someone that accomplished would voluntarily destroy their entire career / reputation by enabling the Justin cult / marketing scam. She already had a good pension, so what the hell was she thinking getting wrapped up with these clowns? Reply Leave a Reply Cancel reply Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email * Website CAPTCHA Code *
That Anand lady seems pretty serious. Its amazing how someone that accomplished would voluntarily destroy their entire career / reputation by enabling the Justin cult / marketing scam. She already had a good pension, so what the hell was she thinking getting wrapped up with these clowns?