03.28.2021 02:10 PM

Help wanted

Got a rather specific threat sent to my website. Can’t find the email of the ⁦‪OPP contact‬⁩ (or whomever) to send it to. Anyone have an email address, please and thank you?

  1. Ronald O'Dowd says:
    March 28, 2021 at 2:32 pm

    Some people quite deliberately choose to be their own worst enemy…thereby making themselves persons of interest. Not smart.

