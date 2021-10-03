Musings —03.10.2021 09:24 AM—
“It is far better to be alone, than to be in bad company.”
Two years. Pandemics notwithstanding, they’ve been the best yet. Get rid of the liars and grifters in your life: you’ll start having your best years, too.
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) March 10, 2021
Amen brother Amen. Oh and having a dog is deliverance.
It’s been that long since blowing ***** away?? Wow, good for you.
Warren,
I’m so glad that it has worked out for you. There is nothing better in this life than finally finding inner peace. That’s worth more than gold. Good for you!