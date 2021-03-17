Lalalala, here’s to you!

Warren — Musings —

If you really want to fuck me up,

And you really want to see me hurt?

Well you’re going about it all wrong.

You should think about the angles you’re working.

If you really want to bring me down,

Dragging my name through the dirt?

Just know that I can’t give a fuck less about you.

You’re just so worthless.

Sometimes I’m a piece of shit, it’s true.

Nothing I’ve done can compare to you.

You’re a worthless excuse of a human life.

Fool me once, but never twice.

I don’t know if you realize

How much an action affects someone’s day.

I just hope that I live long enough to spit on your grave.