Warren — Musings —03.09.2021 04:36 PM New one. First jackrabbit Joey hasn't chased. 2 Comments RKJ says: March 9, 2021 at 8:46 pm Lovely painting of, I believe, a cottontail rabbit – native to our Province. Jackrabbits, at least here in Ontario, are descended from imported European hares. Reply Gilbert says: March 10, 2021 at 4:59 am It's a very nice painting. Reply
