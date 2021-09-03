03.09.2021 04:36 PM

New one. First jackrabbit Joey hasn’t chased.

2 Comments

  1. RKJ says:
    March 9, 2021 at 8:46 pm

    Lovely painting of, I believe, a cottontail rabbit – native to our Province. Jackrabbits, at least here in Ontario, are descended from imported European hares.

    Reply
  2. Gilbert says:
    March 10, 2021 at 4:59 am

    It’s a very nice painting.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CAPTCHA Image

*