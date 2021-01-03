Feature, Musings —03.01.2021 03:50 PM—
Sun Media hit: O’Toole, acting like a tool
Team Tory: never missing an opportunity to miss an opportunity.
I agree with you, to a point.
I agree that the Conservative Party has completely missed the opportunity to go for the jugular on Trudeau. Rather than making videos about O’Toole being a “regular guy” (hint – no one cares), they should be making videos that repeat – over and over and over again – how Trudeau has screwed up the vaccine program.
Where I disagree is regarding the toilet video. Again, no one cares. Sure, the Libs (and perhaps their toadies, the NDP) will try to make hay of it. But really, John and Jane Frontporch don’t care about this sort of thing. Assuming, of course, that the same party is also making effective ads that highlight Trudeau’s missteps. But, of course, they aren’t.
And that is the problem. Not the presence of toilet videos, but the absence of anything else.
Forget about the GD vaccine rollout.
If people carried about the vaccine rollout, the Libs would be at about 11% in the polls.
Focus on what the CPC will do in its first year in power.
Go big … or go home.
And make it worthwhile for the GTA: this is where elections are won and lost.
Last time, the Libs won 49 of the 54 seats.
Can’t happen again.
agreed… stupid, stupid, stupid… the greatest capital the Tories have going into this election is the contrast between *adult* Erin O’Toole – military officer, serious corporate lawyer VS hopeless *childman* Justin. That simple capital is worth about 50 swing ridings IMO. If they stick to the simple stuff and make that the ballot box question, I have no doubt they will win. If they try to play Justin’s game of cute stunts, they’re going to get creamed. Warren is also correct re. the military thing. Hang a hat on it but stop blowing whistles over it. Like Lester Pearson. Military service can be known but not *advertised*. Canadians don’t like that. It is still plenty early though to clean out these bugs as Warren says. Better to sort these things out now than week 4 of the writ as we saw with the citizenship foolishness with Scheer.
It’s time for some very big ideas.
Get voters focussing on his ideas, not him.
Suggestions:
a) Healthcare Infrastructure Plan
b) Pharmacare Plan.
c) Guaranteed Income Plan
Sounds like the NDP platform.
Maybe its because the only party for which I could possibly be an accessible voter is the CPC, but I don’t get the attention being paid to this video. Yes it is unprofessional, but I view it more as a bad “Dad joke”. There are at least ten times as many videos of Trudeau looking like a buffoon yet once again the media jumps on the Conservative leader. The one of Trudeau wearing a curly wig and shirt with a banana on it, jumping around making ape noises should have ended his tenure as a public figure.
The CPC does need a reboot. The party can’t clearly articulate for what it stands.