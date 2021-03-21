Warren — Musings —03.21.2021 02:27 PM This week’s Sparky: live from the CPC convention! 4 Comments Steve Teller says: March 21, 2021 at 4:00 pm With all due respect, WK – and I know it is fun to think this is Barney-gate 2.0 – please have a look at the totality of the proposal that was rejected. The phrasing of “climate change is real” was only a small part of it. The problematic part was that the proposal targeted the energy sector, rather than addressing climate change and environmental concerns overall. The current Conservative Party policy document already calls out climate change and the environment in a number of places. This is publicly available on the CPC website: https://cpcassets.conservative.ca/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/15090948/9f7f204744e7480.pdf See in particular policy 53. Reply dour, sullen, and unsmiling political hack says: March 21, 2021 at 4:15 pm Incredibly stupid. The Conservative Party deserves to lose three elections in a row because of this…. On the other hand, 19 million Canadians will cast a ballot in the next election. Not a single one of them will change their mind because of some obscure, silly theatrics at a policy convention. Reply Ronald O'Dowd says: March 21, 2021 at 6:24 pm DSAUPH, That sound you hear is serial Liberal orgasms… Anyway, IMHO, the party has to do a permanent spring cleaning at the riding level. Start by changing all the paid regional and provincial party organizers. Then clean out the riding executives that are virtually under the control of special interest groups and we all know who those groups are. Frankly, those people belong in the PPC which is a truer reflection of their delusional and destructive mindset. If O’Toole does all of the above, we’re still in serious contention for the next election. If Erin, read DeLorey, doesn’t move the needle on most of these then going into the next election is already an epic fail, period. So, what are you guys and gals going to do about this? Tick, tock. Tick, tock. Reply Scot says: March 21, 2021 at 8:29 pm I think I need a cigarette. Reply Leave a Reply Cancel reply Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email * Website CAPTCHA Code *
With all due respect, WK – and I know it is fun to think this is Barney-gate 2.0 – please have a look at the totality of the proposal that was rejected.
The phrasing of “climate change is real” was only a small part of it. The problematic part was that the proposal targeted the energy sector, rather than addressing climate change and environmental concerns overall.
The current Conservative Party policy document already calls out climate change and the environment in a number of places. This is publicly available on the CPC website:
https://cpcassets.conservative.ca/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/15090948/9f7f204744e7480.pdf
See in particular policy 53.
Incredibly stupid. The Conservative Party deserves to lose three elections in a row because of this…. On the other hand, 19 million Canadians will cast a ballot in the next election. Not a single one of them will change their mind because of some obscure, silly theatrics at a policy convention.
DSAUPH,
That sound you hear is serial Liberal orgasms…
Anyway, IMHO, the party has to do a permanent spring cleaning at the riding level. Start by changing all the paid regional and provincial party organizers. Then clean out the riding executives that are virtually under the control of special interest groups and we all know who those groups are. Frankly, those people belong in the PPC which is a truer reflection of their delusional and destructive mindset. If O’Toole does all of the above, we’re still in serious contention for the next election. If Erin, read DeLorey, doesn’t move the needle on most of these then going into the next election is already an epic fail, period. So, what are you guys and gals going to do about this? Tick, tock. Tick, tock.
I think I need a cigarette.