Warren — Musings —03.28.2021 01:43 PM This week’s Sparky: toot toot! 2 Comments Ronald O'Dowd says: March 28, 2021 at 2:42 pm The conspiracy crowd are already way out front on this one saying it was quite deliberately done to boost oil-crude prices. Some even say the exact same thing will happen in the Panama canal. Of course, the magic words are as always, where’s the proof? Reply Ronald O'Dowd says: March 28, 2021 at 11:16 pm The plot seemingly thickens what with an attack on an Indonesian refinery not long after one against a Saudi Arabian facility. Hum. Interesting. Reply Leave a Reply Cancel reply Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email * Website CAPTCHA Code *
The conspiracy crowd are already way out front on this one saying it was quite deliberately done to boost oil-crude prices. Some even say the exact same thing will happen in the Panama canal. Of course, the magic words are as always, where’s the proof?
The plot seemingly thickens what with an attack on an Indonesian refinery not long after one against a Saudi Arabian facility. Hum. Interesting.