This week's Sparky: toot toot!

  1. Ronald O'Dowd says:
    March 28, 2021 at 2:42 pm

    The conspiracy crowd are already way out front on this one saying it was quite deliberately done to boost oil-crude prices. Some even say the exact same thing will happen in the Panama canal. Of course, the magic words are as always, where’s the proof?

    • Ronald O'Dowd says:
      March 28, 2021 at 11:16 pm

      The plot seemingly thickens what with an attack on an Indonesian refinery not long after one against a Saudi Arabian facility. Hum. Interesting.

