Warren — Musings —03.14.2021 01:11 PM This week’s Sparky: we’re number one! Um, sixty one. 1 Comment dour, sullen, and unsmiling political hack says: March 14, 2021 at 2:20 pm I’m peripherally involved with the mass vaccine process in my home town. Good God you’ll never see a bigger mess of bureaucratic incompetence. Chickens… heads cut off etc…. Honestly I’d say there’s a 50/50 chance they shut everything down for a month or so to re-plan / reconfigure everything. The bureaucrats / middle managers / consultants need to STFU already and let the nurses / doctors take the lead and do their thing. Reply Leave a Reply Cancel reply Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email * Website CAPTCHA Code *
I’m peripherally involved with the mass vaccine process in my home town. Good God you’ll never see a bigger mess of bureaucratic incompetence. Chickens… heads cut off etc…. Honestly I’d say there’s a 50/50 chance they shut everything down for a month or so to re-plan / reconfigure everything. The bureaucrats / middle managers / consultants need to STFU already and let the nurses / doctors take the lead and do their thing.