, 04.18.2021 01:02 PM

KINSELLACAST 155: Mraz & Me Debate Lockdown, Adler on COVID Bias. Plus: OWTH


3 Comments

  1. sth says:
    April 18, 2021 at 2:14 pm

    The Elderly vs. Essential Workers: Who Should Get the Coronavirus Vaccine First?

    https://www.nytimes.com/2020/12/05/health/covid-vaccine-first.html

    Reply
  2. Ronald O'Dowd says:
    April 18, 2021 at 8:20 pm

    Sth,

    That’s easy. EWs. They face potential or actual exposure countless times per day per shift.

    Reply
  3. Phil in London says:
    April 18, 2021 at 9:18 pm

    In a perfect world there would be enough vaccine resources so that there was no need to choose.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CAPTCHA Image

*